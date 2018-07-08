Trump Administration Issues Order Clearing the Way for More Deportations

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Thursday that it has issued new guidance to its officers encouraging them to refer a “wider range of cases where the individual is removable” to immigration judges.

USCIS officers have always had this authority, but in the past had typically deferred to other agencies within the Department of Homeland Security for decisions on deportation.

The new guidelines apply to the issuance of a special order known as a Notice to Appear. The document is given to an alien and starts the removal process by instructing the person to appear before an immigration judge on a certain date.

Under the updated policy — outlined in an internal memo dated June 28 — USCIS officers are generally required to issue an NTA to several categories of aliens suspected of wrongdoing. Applicants suspected of fraud or abuse of public benefits will be served with an NTA, as well as aliens who have been convicted or charged with a criminal offense. People whose naturalization applications have been denied on “good moral character grounds” or criminal offenses will also receive an NTA.

“When fraud, misrepresentation, or evidence of abuse of public benefit programs is part of the record and the alien is removable, USCIS will issue an NTA upon denial of the petition or application, or other appropriate negative eligibility determination,” the memo stated. – READ MORE

