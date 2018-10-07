Trump Administration Investigates Claim Transgender Bathroom Bill Led to Sexual Assault of 5-Year-Old

The U.s. Education Department’s Office For Civil Rights Is Investigating A Complaint That A Decatur, Georgia, School District’s Policy Allowing Transgender Students To Use The Bathrooms Of Their Choice Led To The Sexual Assault Of A Kindergarten Girl.

The mother of a five-year-old girl in Decatur is alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted by a “gender-fluid” boy in a girls’ bathroom in November 2017.

According to a complaint filed by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) and a local family law attorney on behalf of the child, the school’s transgender bathroom policy led to the child’s assault.

“This situation was both deeply tragic and avoidable,” ADF legal counsel Christiana Holcomb said in a statement, adding:

Schools have a duty to protect the privacy and safety of all students and Decatur Schools clearly failed this young girl. The current approach that many schools are taking of passing these transgender bathroom policies isn’t working; they fail to provide basic privacy or ensure the safety of all students. – READ MORE

A transgender rights activist on Thursday called for a “violent general strike” if Judge Kavanaugh is confirmed and he “overturns Roe v Wade.” Emily Gorcenski, who has a verified Twitter account with over 32,000 followers, sent the tweet after Thursday’s marathon Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

According to Far Left Watch, Gorcenski is an outspoken proponent of antifa and its violent tactics.

Emily G. was basically advocating for all of the workers of America to stay home from work and violently protest if Kavanaugh is confirmed and again if Roe v. Wadeis overturned. – READ MORE