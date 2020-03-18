Trump administration hits back after China kicks out US journalists amid coronavirus pandemic

China on Tuesday escalated its tit-for-tat propaganda war with the United States over who’s to blame for the spread of the coronavirus by placing restrictive measures on several top media companies including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, prompting strong opposition from the Trump administration.

It’s just the latest move by Beijing to punish the U.S. for its reporting on the global pandemic, the origin of which has been traced back to Wuhan, China.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s decision to expel journalists from China and Hong Kong is yet another step toward depriving the Chinese people and the world of access to true information about China,” the National Security Council tweeted. “The United States calls on China’s leaders to refocus their efforts from expelling journalists and spreading disinformation to joining all nations in stopping the Wuhan coronavirus.”

In a statement, China claimed the new restrictions on U.S. reporters were a retaliation against the Trump administration for putting caps on the number of journalists from five Chinese state-run media outlets working in the United States last month.

A spokesperson from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the U.S. of “purposely making things difficult” for Chinese reporters and subjecting them to “growing discrimination and politically-motivated oppression.” – READ MORE

