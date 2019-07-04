Trump Administration Fining Illegals $500,000 for Refusing to Leave

The Trump administration is sending notices of fines up to $500,000 to illegal aliens who failed to leave the country as agreed.

“It is the intention of ICE to order you pay a fine in the amount of $497,777,” wrote U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer Lisa Hoechst in a letter to Edith Espinal Moreno dated June 25, according to a National Public Radio (NPR) report.

The report states that the Immigration and Nationality Act, which was enacted in 1952, gives ICE officers the legal right to impose “civil fines on aliens who have been ordered removed or granted voluntary departure and fail to depart the United States.”

ICE said in a recent statement that it is “committed to using various enforcement methods – including arrest; detention; technological monitoring; and financial penalties – to enforce U.S. immigration law and maintain the integrity of legal orders issued by judges.”

The report comes after President Trump announced June 22 that he would delay the mass deportations previously planned to be carried out by ICE. – READ MORE