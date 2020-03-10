Trump Administration Deporting Nazi Concentration Camp Guard Back To Germany

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that it was deporting a Nazi concentration camp guard, who was living in Tennessee, back to Germany.

U.S. Immigration Judge Rebecca L. Holt issued the removal order against Friedrich Karl Berger, a German national, because of his “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place.”

The Department of Justice said in a statement that Berger served at the the Neuengamme Concentration Camp system in 1945 near Meppen, Germany.

“Judge Holt found that Meppen prisoners were held during the winter of 1945 in ‘atrocious’ conditions and were exploited for outdoor forced labor, working, as at other Nazi camps, ‘to the point of exhaustion and death,’” the DOJ said. “The court further found, and Berger admitted, that he guarded prisoners to prevent them from escaping during their dawn-to-dusk workday, and on their way to the worksites and also on their way back to the subcamp in the evening.” – READ MORE

