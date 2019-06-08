Trump administration denies US embassy requests to fly LGBT pride flag on official flagpoles

According to NBC News, three unnamed U.S. diplomats confirmed that the State Department denied the requests made by a number of U.S. embassies, including in Israel, Germany, Brazil, and Latvia. Officials acknowledged, however, that the pride flag is still allowed to be displayed elsewhere on the properties.

The denials are a change from the Obama administration, which granted permission for all U.S. embassies to fly the flag during pride month in June.

President Donald Trump has been accused of discriminating against the LGBT community in the past, most notably over his administration’s decision to prohibit transgender individuals from enlisting in the armed forces. The president has defended that decision, citing the costs involved with gender transition surgeries and medications.

The president did, however, recently tweet out his acknowledgement of pride month for the first time since he’s been in office, The Hill reported. In his message, President Trump noted the contributions of the LGBT community, while pushing his initiative to decriminalize homosexuality in countries worldwide where it is still punishable. – READ MORE