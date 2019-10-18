Trump Administration Cracks Down on Chinese Diplomats in U.S.

The Trump administration issued new restrictions on the actions Chinese government diplomats are permitted to take in the United States in response to the communist government blocking American personnel stationed in Beijing from meeting with key assets, according to U.S. officials.

The State Department will now require all Chinese foreign missions, including embassy staff and those working in consulates across the United States, to notify the Trump administration in advance of all official meetings held on American soil.

The new directive, U.S. officials say, is a response to China’s ongoing constraints on American diplomats. In many cases, the communist government blocks American personnel in China from meeting with local officials, academics, and dissident groups, among others.

The U.S. restrictions are meant to pressure the Chinese government into providing American diplomats with greater freedom of movement and access to certain officials and groups.

“Until that happens, we are going to take some actions that will … go some ways toward leveling the playing field,” a senior State Department official, speaking only on background, told reporters. – READ MORE