Trump administration calls on US marshals to assist in protecting monuments nationwide

The Trump administration has told U.S. marshals to be at-the-ready and prepared to guard monuments across the nation from destruction after President Donald Trump vowed to crack down on those destroying federal property in the ongoing George Floyd protests.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday: In an email, Marshals Service Assistant Director Andrew C. Smith wrote that the agency ‘has been asked to immediately prepare to provide federal law enforcement support to protect national monuments (throughout the country).’ The subject line of the message indicates it is an ‘Attorney General Assignment,’ suggesting it came from Attorney General William P. Barr.

Smith also wrote, “This is a challenging assignment due to the breadth of possible targets for criminal activity.”

According to CNN, the marshals are being called up as part of a “major effort” by the administration to bolster security around national monuments, and they “are expected to begin their work before the end of the week.”

The Daily Wire noted that unarmed National Guard troops will also be sent to monuments around Washington, D.C., to assist the U.S. Park Police in protecting the monuments in the nation’s capital. – READ MORE

