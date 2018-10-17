Trump Admin Sanctions Iranian Paramilitary Group Training Child Soldiers

The Trump administration on Tuesday leveled a bevy of harsh new sanctions on a top Iranian fighting force known to be training children and other soldiers that are engaging in terrorism in Syria and other regional hotspots, according to senior Trump administration officials.

The sanctions hit “a vast network” of businesses and financial institutions supporting Iran’s Basij Resistance Force, a paramilitary organization tied to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, or IRGC, the Islamic Republic’s chief fighting force that is widely known for conducting terrorist operations outside Iran’s borders, including ones that have killed Americans.

The sanctions—part of the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure campaign” on Iran—come after a series of Iranian missile and drone strikes in the region that have drawn widespread condemnation, including from the Trump administration.

Trump administration officials familiar with the new action said the sanctions are meant to expose Iran’s global terrorism networks, including a web of financial institutions and shell companies that fund the rogue country’s military intervention across the globe. – READ MORE