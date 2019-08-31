Trump Admin Sanctions Hezbollah Terror Network in Blow to Iranian-Backed Group

The Trump administration on Thursday issued a new batch of sanctions on the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah in the latest salvo aimed at disrupting the Iranian-backed organization’s illicit funding and weapons networks, according to information provided by the State and Treasury Departments.

As Iran continues to ratchet up regional support for terror groups that have attacked American and allied forces, the Trump administration is moving to disrupt these terror groups by hitting them in their pocketbooks. The latest sanctions target Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank SAL, which the Trump administration has identified as providing “illicit financial and banking activities” for Hezbollah.

The Trump administration has walked a tricky diplomatic line with Lebanon as it seeks to support the country’s legitimate military forces while attempting to ensure money and military hardware does not make its way to Hezbollah operatives, who have bragged in the past about siphoning American weapons from the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Hezbollah continues to keep an overwhelming grip on Lebanon's economy, government, and military, making it all the more difficult for the international community to work with the country's government.