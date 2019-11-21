Trump Admin Plans New Rule To Send Illegal Aliens Back To Home Country

The Trump administration is preparing to enact a new rule that will allow the federal government to send foreigners who enter the United States illegally and do not apply for asylum back to their home countries in Central America.

The rule, set to be published on the federal registry on Tuesday, stems from new “Asylum Cooperative Agreements” (ACA) with Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador approved in the last several months.

Under the new agreements, the three Central American countries are required to stop foreigners from attempting to get to the U.S.-Mexico border. Should a country fail to do so, and foreigners are eventually apprehended at the U.S. border, the U.S. government can send the foreigners back to the country through which they immigrated. The move follows a rise in “caravans,” huge groups of Central Americans crossing numerous borders to get to the United States.

“The United States recently signed bilateral ACAs with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras in an effort to share the distribution of asylum claims,” the new rule states. In an attempt to share the burden, “this interim rule is intended to aid the United States in its negotiations with foreign nations on migration issues.” – READ MORE