Trump Admin Gets Major Insurance Companies To Waive Copays On Coronavirus Testing

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence announced that the Trump administration was able to get major insurance companies to agree to waive copays on coronavirus testing.

“I’m pleased to report that as you requested, Mr. President, that all the insurance companies here, either today, or before today, have agreed to waive all copays on coronavirus testing, and extend coverage for coronavirus treatment in all of their benefit plans,” Pence announced during a meeting with President Donald Trump and insurance CEOs, according to The Hill.

The VP, who was tasked last week to help lead the effort in combating the coronavirus, added that insurance companies also agreed to avoid any “surprise billing” by making prices for coronavirus-related treatments available to patients up front.

The health insurance companies that attended the meeting, and are seemingly onboard with waiving such copays, include UnitedHealth Group, Anthem, Cigna, Humana, Aetna and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, The Hill reported. – READ MORE

