Trump admin finds a leaker to the media — and she was very close to the president

The New York Times reported that Madeleine Westerhout, director of Oval Office operations, met with reporters in New Jersey for an off-the-record dinner while the president was on vacation.

Westerhout reportedly shared information with the reporters about the Trump family and other affairs in the White House.

The Times said that the administration has labeled Westerhout a “separated employee” and will not allow her back into the White House.

Westerhout was born in California and worked previously as an intern on the 2012 presidential campaign for Mitt Romney.