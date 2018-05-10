Trump Admin Deports Over 50,000 Back to Mexico in First 3 Months of 2018

The pace of deportations to Mexico has significantly increased in President Donald Trump’s second year in office.

According to the Associated Press, Mexican government data shows the U.S. deported 53,764 Mexicans in the first three months of the year, up 40 percent over the same quarter a year earlier.

Deportations during Trump’s first year in office were around 177,000 fewer than during President Barack Obama’s first year in office in 2009. The number during Trump’s first year was also lower than any year during Obama’s presidency, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement data.

But that trend has reversed. The surge in deportations for the first three months of this year have surpassed the total for the same period in 2016, the final year of Obama’s presidency.

While deportations may have been down during Trump’s first year in office, ICE officers arrested far more suspected illegal immigrants in the months after Trump took office than in the same period of 2016. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1