Trump Admin Cuts All Government Funding for NASA Global Warming Program

A so-called “climate change monitoring system” has just been scrapped by the Trump administration, saving taxpayer money but sending backers of global warming theories into a tailspin.

According to the Washington Examiner, the proposed Carbon Monitoring System would have used satellites to study signs of climate change at a cost of $10 million a year.

However, the NASA-backed program is nowhere to be found in the federal spending deal signed last month, making it essentially grounded.

“NASA spokesman Steve Cole told (Science Magazine) that existing grants for the program will be allowed to finish but no new research will be supported,” according to the Examiner report.

“NASA declined to provide a reason for the cancellation beyond ‘budget constraints and higher priorities within the science budget,’” the news source said. – READ MORE

