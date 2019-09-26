Trump Admin Bans Iranian Regime Figures, Families From Entering U.S.

The Trump administration on Thursday banned all members of the Iranian regime and their family members from entering the United States, a move aimed at stopping regime figures from sending their children to America for schooling and other opportunities.

“The President announced a presidential proclamation restricting entry into the United States for senior Iranian government officials and members of their families,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a notice to reporters.

“For years, Iranian officials and their family members have quietly taken advantage of America’s freedom and prosperity, including excellent educational, employment, entertainment, and cultural opportunities in the United States,” Pompeo said. “Under this proclamation, designated senior regime officials and their families will no longer be allowed entry into the United States.”

"No longer will elites reap the benefits of a free society while the Iranian people suffer under the regime's corruption and mismanagement," according to the State Department.