Trump acquitted in second impeachment trial on charge of inciting Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Former President Trump was acquitted in an unprecedented second impeachment trial on the charge of inciting an insurrection for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, making him the first and only president to be impeached and acquitted twice in history.

A majority of senators found Trump guilty on Saturday in a 57-43 vote, but the number fell short of the supermajority needed to convict the president. Had Trump been convicted, the Senate would have moved to bar the 45th president from holding federal office ever again.

The seven GOP senators who joined with all Democrats in finding Trump guilty were: Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who presided over the trial announced the vote fell short of the two-thirds majority need and therefore Trump is “hereby acquitted of the charge.”

The acquittal means that as of now Trump can leave the door open to another White House bid in 2024, though senators have hinted they may still try to bar him from office in a separate 14th Amendment measure.

Trump praised the victory, thanked his supporters and promised he’d soon emerge with a “vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.”

The former president, who has largely stayed silent since his impeachment, also took aim at his opponents. – READ MORE

