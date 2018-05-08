True Pundit

Trump accuses Mueller team of ‘unrevealed Conflicts of Interest’

President Trump accused special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of “unrevealed conflicts of interest” in a tweet early Monday.

“The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice…and just wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!” Trump tweeted.

Trump has long accused Mueller’s team of being biased against him, calling its investigation a “witch hunt.”

Trump also knocked the probe in a tweet earlier Monday, claiming that he wasn’t obstructing justice in the investigation but is “fighting back.” – READ MORE

