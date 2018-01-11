Trump accuses FBI agent of ‘treason’

President Trump on Thursday accused an FBI agent who criticized him while serving on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team of committing “treason” against the U.S.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump argued that FBI agent Peter Strzok had plotted to undermine his presidency before he even came into office.

Strzok was once a key figure in the 2016 FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s handling of classified material. He was removed from the special counsel investigation into Russian election meddling after it was discovered that he exchanged anti-Trump text messages during the investigation with fellow FBI agent Lisa Page, with whom he was reportedly having an affair.

In one of those text exchanges, Strzok says that there’s “no way” Trump gets elected but that if he does there needs to be an “insurance policy” in place because “we can’t take that risk.”

“A man is tweeting to his lover that if [Clinton] loses, we’ll essentially do the insurance policy,” Trump said in the Wall Street Journal interview. “’We’ll go to phase two and we’ll get this guy out of office.’”

“This is the FBI we’re talking about—that is treason,” Trump continued. “That is a treasonous act. What he tweeted to his lover is a treasonous act.” – READ MORE

Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) may have tried to discredit Republican scrutiny of Fusion GPS and its dossier’s role in the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign, but could have ended up justifying it instead.

Feinstein — against the wishes of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) — on Tuesday morning released the full transcript of an interview in August with Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of Fusion GPS, the firm hired by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee to dig up dirt on Trump’s ties with Russia.

Trump critics immediately latched onto Simpson’s testimony that the FBI believed the dossier was credible because they had “other intelligence about this matter from an internal Trump campaign source.”

“They believed Chris’s information might be credible because they had other intelligence that indicated the same thing and one of those pieces of intelligence was a human source from inside the Trump organization,” Simpson told the investigators.

Simpson said it was a “voluntary source” — someone who was concerned about the same concerns we had. “It was someone like us who decided to pick up the phone and report something.” – READ MORE

