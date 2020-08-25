Trump accuses Democrats of ‘using COVID to steal our election’ in defiant RNC remarks after nomination

President Trump accused Democrats of “using COVID to steal our election” after securing the Republican nomination for president on the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The president, after an in-person roll call vote where Republicans officially renominated him to represent the party on the ballot in the Nov. 3 presidential election–and locking in the GOP ticket for the battle against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris–took the stage and warned that Democrats are trying to “steal” the election.

“What they’re doing is using COVID to steal our election,” Trump said Monday from Charlotte, N.C., warning also against potential widespread fraud with regard to mail-in ballots for the election.

The Biden campaign, in a statement to Fox News during the president’s remarks, slammed his claim, and said he has no “coherent strategy” for handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last week, voters heard about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ commitment to stand up for all Americans and their vision for overcoming this moment of crisis that Donald Trump’s failed leadership has severely worsened—by building back better with historic investments in American competitiveness and our middle class,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told Fox News Monday. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --