Trump: ‘I Have The Absolute Right To Do What I Want With The DOJ.’ He’s Correct, But The Democrats Are Going Insane.

Trump stated, “I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department,” adding, “But for purposes of hopefully thinking I’m going to be treated fairly, I’ve stayed uninvolved with this particular matter.” Trump said that Professor Alan Dershowitz of Harvard Law School agreed with his legal analysis.

Now, Trump is right. The executive branch is unitary – meaning that if you work for the executive branch, you work for the president. To suggest that the DOJ is immune to the president is akin to saying that the Environmental Protection Agency is immune to the president – and ever since the expiration of the Office of the Independent Counsel in 1999, there’s been no Congressional challenge to that basic idea.

Nonetheless, Democrats and the media have taken Trump’s comments as evidence of his dictatorial nature. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who spends his days on-call at CNN, said that Trump didn’t have the authority to direct the DOJ. He tweeted:

Trump: “I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department.” No, you don’t. You can do what you want with your golf courses. But the country and its Justice Department belong to the American people. https://t.co/60DFvIEMjk — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 29, 2017

