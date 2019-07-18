Trump abortion rule deals ‘devastating blow’ to Planned Parenthood, group says

The Trump administration stopped taxpayer dollars from going to abortion referrals at publicly funded family planning centers on Monday.

Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, sued the administration, along with 20 states and the District of Columbia, in an attempt to stop Health and Human Services, or HHS, from diverting Title X family planning funding going to abortions. But the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, with two judges appointed by Trump, rejected the plea.

TRUMP HAS NOMINATED OVER 125 JUDGES, SOLIDIFYING HIS JUDICIAL LEGACY

“This is a devastating blow to the 4 million patients who obtain birth control, cancer screenings, and other essential care through Title X,” the organization tweeted.

Ahead of a Tuesday HHS conference, the administration formally notified clinics that it will begin to enforce the ban on abortion referrals as well as a requirement that clinics maintain separate finances from facilities that provide abortions. Another requirement, that abortion facilities cannot be under the same roof as family planning clinics, will take effect next year.

MOTHER OF SON WITH DOWN SYNDROME SUES HOSPITAL, WOULD’VE HAD ABORTION

Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen said the abortion provider’s “doors are still open.” – READ MORE