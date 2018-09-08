    True Pundit

    Politics TV

    Trump: A ‘third-world country’ tries to impeach leaders who haven’t done ‘anything wrong’ (VIDEO)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    President Trump suggested that the United States would turn into a “third-world country” if Democrats tried to impeach him should they regain control of the House, because he has not done “anything wrong.”

    “You’ll have a country that’s going to turn into a third-world country because if the opposite party becomes president, every time before it even starts, before you even found out whether or not he or she is going to do a great job, they’ll say, ‘We want to impeach him,'” Trump said at a campaign rally in Montana on Thursday.

    “If that happened, every time a Republican or a Democrat — opposite — got elected president — let’s say a Democrat gets elected … and let’s say we have a Republican House. We will impeach that Democrat, right?” Trump said, warning against the idea. – READ MORE

    Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) grabbed a bullhorn during an event over the weekend and inadvertently revealed his plan for when Democrats finally take control of Congress: impeachment. And “the sooner, the better.”

    Schumer made the off-the-cuff comment during a Labor Day parade in Brooklyn, Fox News reports, after being asked about impeachment by a bystander.

    “When are y’all going to impeach Trump?” someone lined up against the parade barrier can be heard shouting at Schumer, who is holding a bullhorn.

    “The sooner the better,” Schumer replied enthusiastically. – READ MORE

    Trump: A ‘third-world country’ tries to impeach leaders who haven’t done ‘anything wrong’
    Trump: A ‘third-world country’ tries to impeach leaders who haven’t done ‘anything wrong’

    President Trump suggested that the United States would turn into a “third-world country” if Democrats tried to impeach him should they regain control of the House, because he has not done "anything wrong."

    TheHill TheHill
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: