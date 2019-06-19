Trump 2020 Campaign Raises Record $28.4 Million in First 24 Hours

President Donald J. Trump’s reelection campaign raised a record $24.8 million in its first 24 hours, a total greater than the top five polling Democratic candidates combined.

The $24.8 million figure for Trump’s reelection was raised by three different entities: Trump Campaign, Trump Victory, and T-MAGAC.

Former vice president Joe Biden raised $6.3 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) raised a similar $5.9 million. Elizabeth Warren raised $300,000 within 24 hours of announcing her exploratory campaign but did not provide a number for her official announcement. Pete Buttigieg raised $1 million within four hours of announcing his campaign but did not provide a number for 24 hours. Kamala Harris raised $1.5 million. Beto O’Rourke raised $6.1 million but is not polling in the top five for the Democratic nomination. – READ MORE