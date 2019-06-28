Trump 2020 Campaign Official Boils Down Dem Debate: They ‘No Longer Represent Working Americans’ (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump‘s 2020 strategic communications director, Marc Lotter, is offering a takeaway from the first 2020 Democratic presidential debate that after the Democrats discussed their “extreme radical policies, more and more Americans saw that they need to choose Donald Trump for re-election in 2020.”

Ten of the 20 qualified candidates took the stage for the initial night of the first 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate on Wednesday night, where many made their case on several topics, including where they stand on “Medicare for All,” gun control, and free college.

During the debate, several candidates also tossed aside offering Trump credit for the economy, questioning if it’s “really working,” as IJR Red previously reported.

Lotter, however, isn’t so sure the 2020 Democratic hopefuls are representing the working Americans “as they go further and further to the left.” – READ MORE