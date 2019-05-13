‘Trump 2020’ banner unfurled at Boston’s Fenway Park – then quickly ripped down

Members of baseball’s world champions, the Boston Red Sox, were less than unanimous on accepting President Trump’s invitation to the White House this week.

On Friday night, mixed reactions to the president were on display at Fenway Park as well.

Just minutes after some fans unfurled a “Trump 2020” banner from the upper deck of the storied ballpark – where MLB‘s Red Sox were hosting the Seattle Mariners – the red-white-and-blue banner was torn down.View image on Twitter

People ripping down a Trump 2020 flag. Racism is alive at Fenway @TheDirtySports pic.twitter.com/PTHJQhLmtN — Rob Eckhard (@SpinDatReckhard) May 11, 2019

As with most public events these days, there were a variety of responses on social media — both to the banner removal and the White House ceremony.