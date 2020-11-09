‘Truly Decent And Moral’: Meghan McCain Congratulates Biden, Asks Him To Lead Nation ‘Bravely’

Meghan McCain congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on Twitter Saturday after multiple news organizations including The Associated Press declared him the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

Meghan McCain, who is a co-host of ABC News’ “The View,” tweeted her congratulations to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden praising him for his character. The Associated Press, Fox News and other outlets declared that Biden had defeated President Donald Trump Saturday to become president-elect.

“Congratulations Mr. President! ⁦⁩ – one of the truly decent and moral men I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing,” McCain tweeted. “Please lead our nation bravely towards healing and bipartisanship.”

Congratulations Mr. President! ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ – one of the truly decent and moral men I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Please lead our nation bravely towards healing and bipartisanship. 🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/k9oAPgvTfS — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 7, 2020

Meghan McCain’s father former Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died of brain cancer in 2018, had been friends with Biden while they served in the Senate together despite their political disagreements, according to The AP. Her mother, Cindy McCain, appeared in a Democratic National Convention video in August and endorsed Biden in September.

Biden joined Meghan McCain on “The View” in December 2017 consoling her over her father’s diagnosis. Like John McCain, Biden’s son Beau Biden was diagnosed with and died of brain cancer, The AP reported.

“You’ve got to maintain hope. There’s hope,” Biden told Meghan McCain on “The View.” “You have to have hope.”

Meanwhile, Trump has yet to concede the election and his campaign has filed several lawsuits in battleground states across the country.

“This election is not over,” Trump 2020 campaign counsel Matt Morgan said in a statement Friday. “The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on the results of four states that are far from final.”