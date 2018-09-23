True Pundit To Release Unedited High School Yearbooks of Christine Ford That Were Scrubbed from Internet

“We will release Ford’s yearbooks,” said Mike “Thomas Paine” Moore of True Pundit. “We have some already in-house and are working on obtaining more and these are all unedited, raw just like when they were published in the 1980s.”

Moore noted every electronic trace of the yearbooks have been scrubbed from the internet in recent weeks.

Until now.

“There is some crazy stuff in these yearbooks,” Moore said. “No wonder they vanished. But we at True Pundit feel it is important to release the unedited versions prior to Judge Kavanaugh’s hearing this week where Ford is also scheduled to testify.”

This story is developing.

