TRUE COLORS: Rashida Tlaib Expresses Support For Palestinian Terrorist Who Tried To Kill Israeli Soldiers

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) boosted supporters of a man that Israeli police say targeted law enforcement and injured one border guard enough to warrant a trip to a hospital.

Tlaib retweeted four statements from accounts accusing Israeli law enforcement of unjustly killing Ahmad Erekat, 27, on June 23 after he drove his car into a border checkpoint injuring one guard. Erekat was the nephew of Saeb Erekat, the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Here’s Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib retweeting solidarity for the driver. pic.twitter.com/bs6QCQ893j — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) June 24, 2020

Tlaib also retweeted an interview of Rutgers assistant professor Noura Erakat with Democracy Now. The academic, who also claims to be Ahmad’s cousin, said that Ahmad was on his way to pick up his sister before her wedding. Nobody else was in the car with him at the time. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --