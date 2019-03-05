Trudeau In TROUBLE: Canadian Prime Minister Is Facing A Political Crisis, Possible Resignation

Canada’s heart-throb Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has had a rough week, and things may only be getting worse.

According to the BBC, Trudeau is facing claims that he exerted intense political pressure on Canada’s female, indigenous attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, to “abandon prosecution” of Quebec-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin, a “corrupt company” with alleged ties to Trudeau and some of his closet political pals. When Wilson-Raybould refused to call off an investigation (and subsequent prosecution) into SNC-Lavalin over fraud and corruption charges, the story goes, Trudeau fired her.

For some time, the story remained uncorroborated — a mere rumor that circulated around Canada’s government officials. But last week, Wilson-Raybould testified in front of Parliament, telling her story in “meticulous detail,” according to Canadian reporter Ezra Levant, parsing out “how Trudeau and his staff tried to get her to drop criminal charges against a corrupt company that he liked.”

“ refused to bend the law for Trudeau’s cronies. But they didn’t stop. Trudeau; his chief of staff; his principal secretary; even the finance minister. They met her ten times, phoned her ten more. trying to get the charges dropped. She wouldn’t. So Trudeau fired her as A-G,” Levant tweeted in a short “primer” for American audiences — an account substantiated by The Washington Post. Trudeau eventually appointed Wilson-Raybould to a lesser position, handling veteran’s affairs.

Because Wilson-Raybould was silenced by attorney-client privilege, only Trudeau was able to speak fully on the matter, according to Levant’s account, but after weeks of pressure, and several high-profile departures from Trudeau’s inner circle, Wilson-Raybould was invited to testify in front of Parliament, and Trudeau waived privilege.

The result was a bombshell testimony that appears to implicate Trudeau in a major political scandal.