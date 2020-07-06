Trudeau Declines Trip to White House to Celebrate New Trade Agreement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declined an invitation to the White House to celebrate the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

In a statement released on Monday, spokesperson Chantal Gagnon cited a scheduling conflict as the reason for the decline.

“While there were recent discussions about the possible participation of Canada, the prime minister will be in Ottawa this week for scheduled Cabinet meetings and the long-planned sitting of Parliament,” Gagnon said.

Gagnon also commended the trade deal that went into effect on July 1 insisting it “is good for Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It will help ensure that North America emerges stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to commemorate the USMCA.

Due to the coronavirus, Trudeau has been conducting all meetings via video conference since he and his wife both tested positive for the virus. – READ MORE

