Trounced By Trump, Iran Labels U.S. Forces As Terrorist Group

On Monday, after President Trump designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps a “foreign terrorist organization,” the theocratic regime on Iran, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, retaliated by naming U.S. Central Command a terrorist group, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

The Hill reported, “The council, headed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, added that Trump’s move poses a ‘major threat to regional and international peace and security and grossly violates the rules of international law.'” That move was apparently prompted by a request to do so in a letter from Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Rouhani.

Trump had stated, “This action will significantly expand the scope and scale of our maximum pressure on the Iranian regime. If you are doing business with the IRGC, you will be bankrolling terrorism.” The Wall Street Journal reported, “The designation also allows the U.S. to subject IRGC officials and those who provide support to the organization to travel restrictions and lets U.S. prosecutors bring charges against those who provide ‘material support’ to the IRGC.”

Prior to the announcement from the Trump administration, IRGC commander Mohammad Ali Jafa huffed, "If the Americans do such stupidity and put our national security at risk, the U.S. Army and security forces in the West Asia region will not enjoy today's peace." The Journal noted that on Sunday, 255 out of 290 Iranian parliamentarians threatened, "We will answer any action taken against this force with a reciprocal action. So the leaders of America, who themselves are the creators and supporters of terrorists in the region, will regret this inappropriate and idiotic action."