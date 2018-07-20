Troubled waters: Maxine Waters fans BURN THE FLAG and protest Trump outside her LA office

Maxine Waters supporters set fire to the American flag outside the Democratic firebrand’s Los Angeles office Thursday as way to counter an anticipated protest by a far-right militia group who never showed.

A modest few dozen people made their rebellious appearance despite a previous request by the congresswoman that supporters not be baited into confrontation with the Oath Keepers.

South Los Angeles residents joined activist groups as well as union workers, church leaders and more for the midday demonstration.

Shocking photographs captured outside the field office show the crowd stomping on the flag before circling around the stars and stripes as they cheer when it erupts into flames. – READ MORE

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters should be expelled from Congress, according to a petition on We the People, a website created by the Obama administration that prompts a response from the White House when at least 100,000 sign onto a request.

On Wednesday, the “Expulsion For Maxine Waters – Remove Her From Congress” petition had gathered more than 90,000 signatures of support.

“It’s time for Maxine Waters to go,” the petition reads.

“Waters has crossed a dangerous line, calling for attacks and violence against all Trump officials,” it continues, referring to comments Waters made at a June immigration rally calling on her followers to harass Trump cabinet members.

“What Waters said, when she called on Americans to ‘push back’ against Trump officials, and make it impossible for them to shop, eat out, or go to gas stations, is one of the most irresponsible statements anyone could have said, let alone a so-called Democrat leader,” according to the petition, created by “A.M.” – READ MORE

