‘Trouble in Paradise’: Conway Pokes Fun at Obama’s Rumored Unhappiness with Clinton’s ‘Soulless Campaign’

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is getting a kick out of a new biography on former President Barack Obama, which claims he blamed Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential election loss on her “soulless campaign,” and she made sure to crack a joke at her boss’ predecessor’s expense.

New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker’s recently released book “Obama: The Call of History” details the former president’s reaction to his secretary of state’s shocking loss to President Donald Trump. According to the book, Obama took it as a “personal insult.”

On Friday, Conway took to Twitter to share a report on the book and couldn’t resist taking a jab at Clinton and Obama.

More trouble in paradise:



New updated book by @nytimes reporter ⁦@peterbakernyt⁩



Former President Barack Obama was unhappy with Hillary Clinton and her failed “soulless campaign” in 2016, saying he saw her loss as a “personal insult.” https://t.co/RHsbFnWKwR — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) May 3, 2019

“More trouble in paradise,” she wrote. “Former President Barack Obama was unhappy with Hillary Clinton and her failed ‘soulless campaign’ in 2016, saying he saw her loss as a ‘personal insult.’” – READ MORE