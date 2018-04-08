Trouble brews for James Comey as he prepares to break silence with book tour

In less than two weeks, James Comey is poised to begin a book tour and break his silence about his experience serving as FBI director before he was fired last summer by President Trump.

Beyond the occasional tweet in which he has defended an embattled FBI from Trump’s criticisms, Comey has largely kept out of the public eye while wrapping up his book, titled “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.” But with April 17, the day his memoir hits bookshelves, fast approaching, a number of potential complications have arisen.

An ex-FBI supervisory special agent put it bluntly on Saturday when he said he has no issue with Comey, now a private citizen, selling books and charging $1,000 tickets for people to hear him speak, but that the timing of the media blitz was the issue.

“There are two major consequential probes going on right now. The Russia probe … and with the findings not being released yet, James Comey is putting himself into a perjury trap position. He will be talking about things – meaning his interactions with the president – he had nine separate interactions either on the phone or in person with the president, and he’s going to set himself up to purposefully or unwittingly saying something that is not consistent with what he’s going to have told the special prosecutor,” James Gagliano said during an interview on CNN, referring to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Gagliano said there is also the matter of the Justice Department inspector general looking into the DOJ and FBI over their actions, including during the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s unauthorized private email server, which Comey oversaw. “He’s also be a central figure in that. So, I think that the timing is the issue,” Gagliano said. – READ MORE

