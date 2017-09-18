Tropical Storm Maria strengthens into hurricane

Less than two weeks after Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction in the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Maria strengthened into a hurricane Sunday on its way toward the Leeward Islands.

The storm became a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday afternoon. It was 140 miles east-northeast of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory.

A hurricane warning – meaning hurricane conditions could affect the area within 36 hours – was issued for St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat Guadeloupe and Dominica.