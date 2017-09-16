Tropical Storm Jose to escape Bermuda Triangle and threaten US coastline

After winding around the Bermuda Triangle for a few days, Tropical Storm Jose is expected to gain strength and move in the direction of the U.S., but the odds of it making landfall over American territory remain slim.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center said that the storm poses a threat to the U.S. in the form of “life-threatening surf and rip currents” possible along portions of the East Coast, though there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

With sustained maximum winds of 70 miles per hour, Jose is a far cry from the Category 4 hurricane strength it once possessed but is expected to restrengthen into a lower-tier hurricane over the next couple of days.

Still, “a close brush with the U.S. East Coast cannot yet be ruled out next week,” says a report from Weather.com.– READ MORE