Trolling Trump Names ‘Real Winner’ In Tlaib/Israel Issue, And The Left Is Outraged

On Friday, President Donald Trump set off Democrats and their allies in the media when he trolled Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) over her recent Israel stunt.

After Tlaib declined an acceptance from Israel for the congresswoman to enter the country to visit her elderly grandmother as long as she were to refrain from anti-Israel activism, Trump sarcastically said on Twitter that the “real winner” of the dispute was Tlaib’s grandmother, who now doesn’t have to see her.

Rep. Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother. Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Tlaib obnoxiously turned the approval down, a complete setup. The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

