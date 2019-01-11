TROLL: Trump Posts Old Video Of Obama To Explain The Border Crisis For Him (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump posted a video from his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, to social media on Thursday explaining the crisis at the southern border for him.

President Obama, thank you for your great support – I have been saying this all along! pic.twitter.com/L506g9Aq4z — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2019

In a video from his tenure in the White House, Obama, standing alongside then-Vice President Joe Biden, tells the American people that it’s time to set politics aside and handle the humanitarian crisis at the border.

“We now have an actual humanitarian crisis on the border that only underscores the need to drop the politics and fix our immigration system once and for all,” Obama says.

Trump captioned the post on both Twitter and Instagram, "President Obama, thank you for your great support – I have been saying this all along!"