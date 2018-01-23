True Pundit

Troll Level: Expert — Trump Sends Email to Supporters Right After Senate Votes to Reopen Government

On Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Democrats agreed on a deal with President Donald Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the GOP to vote to reopen the government in exchange for negotiations to be opened on the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program.

Many weren’t happy with this and claimed Schumer got the short end of the stick, basically getting nothing out of the deal.

Now, it has been revealed that Trump and his staff sent out an email to his supporters trolling the Democratic Party. The subject line of the email read: “Democrats CAVED.”  – READ MORE

Liberal activists and organizations affiliated with the progressive movement castigated Senate Democrats on Monday after they struck a deal with Republican lawmakers to reopen the federal government.

Three days after the government shut down at midnight on Friday when all but five Senate Democrats voted against a short-term spending bill, the Senate voted to advance legislation to fund the government for three weeks. The chamber voted 81 to 18 to clear a key procedural hurdle for the stopgap measure.

 

