Troll Level: Expert — Trump Sends Email to Supporters Right After Senate Votes to Reopen Government

On Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Democrats agreed on a deal with President Donald Trump, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and the GOP to vote to reopen the government in exchange for negotiations to be opened on the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program.

Many weren’t happy with this and claimed Schumer got the short end of the stick, basically getting nothing out of the deal.

On potential DACA legislation following shutdown compromise, Pres. Trump says, "We will make a long-term deal on immigration if, and only if, it is good for our country." https://t.co/3rfvHKgPwZ pic.twitter.com/UKUakXn9fJ — ABC News (@ABC) January 22, 2018

Now, it has been revealed that Trump and his staff sent out an email to his supporters trolling the Democratic Party. The subject line of the email read: “Democrats CAVED.” – READ MORE

Liberal activists and organizations affiliated with the progressive movement castigated Senate Democrats on Monday after they struck a deal with Republican lawmakers to reopen the federal government.

Three days after the government shut down at midnight on Friday when all but five Senate Democrats voted against a short-term spending bill, the Senate voted to advance legislation to fund the government for three weeks. The chamber voted 81 to 18 to clear a key procedural hurdle for the stopgap measure.

ACLU Rips Dem Cave-In … ACLU Comment on Vote to Reopen Government https://t.co/4nW9WylOCx via @aclu — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) January 22, 2018

Our elected leaders need to stand up to chaos & cruelty of Trump & ruthless tactics of Congressional Republicans, not encourage racist, lying bully of a President. Today, the bully won. #TrumpShutdown — Reform Immigration FOR America (@RI4A) January 22, 2018

Dear Democrats, We don't want your empty platitudes, we want you to stand up to the GOP and protect DREAMers from deportation. –The American Public. #TrumpShutdown — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) January 22, 2018

Senate Democrats are accepting the word of a man and a party that have repeatedly broken their promises to the American people. Over 2,000 #DACA recipients will lose their status while waiting until February 8th. Why should we trust Mitch McConnell? https://t.co/fEHjYkE9Oe — Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) January 22, 2018

This is all bullshit. Don't believe a single word coming out of a Democrat right now. They are liars. — Alida Garcia (@leedsgarcia) January 22, 2018

We now await Democrats’ spin about how this isn’t a cave — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) January 22, 2018

