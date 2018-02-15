Trish Regan: Russia Succeeded by Feeding Steele Info for ‘Garbage’ Dossier (VIDEO)

On “Outnumbered” Wednesday, Fox Business anchor Trish Regan said the dossier – which was funded by the Clinton camp – reads like “supermarket tabloid” fiction and is comparable to opposition research.

“Someone in the FBI would say this is enough to get a FISA warrant?” she asked.

Jessica Tarlov pushed back that the dossier was presented to the court along with other evidence in order to obtain the warrant.

Regan said Russia achieved "exactly what they wanted" in disrupting the U.S. political system with the salacious dossier.