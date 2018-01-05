True Pundit

TRIGGERED: California Removes Prank Signs Announcing Its ‘Sanctuary State’ Status

Last week, signs cropped up at five California border crossings announcing a new “welcome policy” for illegal immigrants and gang members seeking shelter in the state. Unsurprisingly, the State of California was not amused and now those signs are coming down and officials want to know who exposed their plan for the state to unwitting interstate drivers on their way into California from Las Vegas.

The signs had a number of joke messages on them, from “nannies and gardeners make Malibu great!” to “welcome illegal immigrants and MS-13 gang members.” Several mentioned that “Democrats need the votes,” implying that border-jumpers would prove useful in the upcoming elections.

Caltrans, the California Department of Transportation, now says all five of the signs which were scattered along I-15 and I-40, have been taken down. It wasn’t a hard job. The signs were just paper, taped over an existing welcome sign beckoning tourists to a welcome center. – READ MORE\

