Triggered by Elon Musk, comedian says capitalism is a cancer on society and ‘billionaire’ should be a slur

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, the last of the boys trapped in a cave in Thailand for two weeks was finally rescued by divers. American entrepreneur Elon Musk had whipped together a “tiny, kid-size submarine” made from the liquid oxygen transfer tube of the Falcon rocket but it was never deployed in the rescue.

I wonder how often Elon would rather be a physics engineer, or lead technical designer instead of having to carry the label of billionaire. Regardless of whether or not the capsule ended up being feasible, the man sprung into action to help people he’s never met. #ThaiCaveResue — Blake Kistler (@blake_kistler) July 10, 2018

Ironically, the “billionaire” label, when used by media, is almost always meant to devalue & denigrate the subject. I wasn’t called that until my companies got to a certain size, but reality is that I still do the same science & engineering as before. Just the scale has changed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2018

We’re not sure who London-based comedian Avery Edison is, but she does have a coveted blue check and she seems to have been triggered by Musk’s statement.- READ MORE

Musk on May 23 criticized the “holier-than-thou hypocrisy of big media companies who lay claim to the truth, but publish only enough to sugarcoat the lie.” The billionaire also announced plans for a new website that rates media trustworthiness — an announcement that unsettled many journalists.

“Musk, in his bubble of privilege, thinks he can behave however he likes, to whomever he likes, without having to face any consequence,” Salmon complained on Tuesday.

“For him, trolling journalists and scientists is likely a brief and enjoyable distraction from the stresses of running two independent multibillion-dollar companies, while trying to simultaneously build a third. It’s not fun, however, for the commons as a whole, and to be honest it’s probably not even healthy for Musk.”

If Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey “really wants to make Twitter a little bit nicer, and significantly less unequal, he must ban Elon Musk,” Salmon concluded. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1