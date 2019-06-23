Tribunal reports that China is killing prisoners to harvest their organs

An independent tribunal investigating forced organ harvesting from prisoners in Chinese detention centers has revealed that officials are reportedly killing prisoners to harvest organs.

The tribunal released the findings of its investigation on Monday, concluding that “forced organ harvesting has been committed for years throughout China on a significant scale, the tribunal has had no evidence that the significant infrastructure associated with China’s transplantation industry has been dismantled and absent a satisfactory explanation as to the source of readily available organs concludes that forced organ harvesting continues till today.”

Forbes reported that “some of the organ extractions were said to have been conducted on live victims who were killed during their procedures.”

U.S. News and World report that victims of such alleged treatments often include prisoners, “including members of religious minorities.” The outlet added that investigators spent 12 months “collecting evidence, work that included questioning more than 50 witnesses, experts, investigators and analysts in public hearings held in April and in December 2018.” – READ MORE