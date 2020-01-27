Trey Gowdy Suggests Obama and Biden Are Potential Relevant Witnesses in Senate Impeachment Trial

As Democratic impeachment managers make the case that President Donald Trump’s actions are unprecedented, former Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) says that makes actions of former presidents are relevant when considering the case.

Speaking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Gowdy said former President Barack Obama and his Vice President Joe Biden could be considered relevant witnesses in the impeachment trial.

Noting that Democrats have called Trump’s actions unprecedented, Gowdy said, “Adam Schiff loves to say this is an unprecedented abuse of power, okay. Well, that makes what other presidents did relevant.”

“If President Obama gave Joe Biden permission to condition loan guarantees on the firing of a prosecutor, then that makes both of them potentially relevant was witnesses.” – READ MORE