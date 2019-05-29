Trey Gowdy Slams ‘Partisan, Wannabe Senator’ Adam Schiff for Flipping on Declassification

Former Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) called out House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for flipping his position on declassification.

(…)

Schiff was one of many Democrats that was upset to see President Trump’s announcement. He took to Twitter to accuse Trump of being “un-American” and somehow connected the declassification to a “coverup.”

While this is how Schiff feels about declassification now, he didn’t feel this way under former President Barack Obama. Just prior to Trump’s first days in office, Schiff took to Twitter and called on Obama to issue the declassification order on the Russia investigation.

Gowdy wasn’t surprised to see Schiff flip on the issue of declassification. During an interview on Fox News, Gowdy claimed that Schiff has always been an “overly ambitious, partisan, wannabe senator.”

He also noted that Schiff embraced the leaks at the beginning of the Trump administration when several Obama holdouts were still staffing the intelligence community, but now he fears that Barr’s office will leak information. – READ MORE