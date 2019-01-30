Trey Gowdy Says Recently Indicted Roger Stone Is ‘Presumed Innocent’ After Sitting Through Testimony

“Well, I was in the room. I may have asked the questions. That’s one of the narratives that unfortunately has been imprinted in our fellow citizens minds, is that the Democrats were the only ones asking Russia questions,” Gowdy said on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.
“I asked Roger Stone a bunch of questions and you have a lot of options when you are asked questions under oath,” he continued. “You cannot answer. You can tell the truth. You can assert a privilege. About the only thing you can’t do is make a material misrepresentation with the intent to deceive. Now he’s presumed innocent, but I had a unique vantage point for both the questions asked and the answers provided last year.”
Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Gowdy if he thinks Stone was telling the truth and Gowdy said he’s not a human lie detector.
“I, among my many limitations, I am not a human polygraph machine,” he replied.
Gowdy said:
I do not know and, even if he made a factual mistake, I don’t know whether or not he had the intent to deceive. I know we spent a lot of time on this WikiLeaks, whether or not the Trump campaign had knowledge that the information would be disseminated publicly. We spent a lot of time on that. I actually asked him an intermediary question. Adam Schiff couldn’t get him to answer it. But he answered it for us, for the Republicans, on who the intermediary was with Julian Assange.
