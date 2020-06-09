Trey Gowdy Rips Push To Defund Police: ‘Single Dumbest Idea I Have Ever Heard’ (VIDEO)

Share:

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) both slammed the far-left’s new agenda of defunding police departments, saying that the idea is ludicrous and would undermine the entire justice system.

Appearing on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Scott said that the idea to “defund the police” was a “ridiculous idea.”

“It is not an idea whose time has come,” Scott continued. “It should never come. The absolute nation requires law and order. We need order in our streets, and the easiest way to have that is to have a strong presence of character-driven law enforcement officers.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.