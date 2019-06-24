Trey Gowdy reveals mysterious evidence ‘changed my perspective’ on entire Mueller investigation

Gowdy told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures”the evidence is FBI transcripts of conservations involving Trump campaign associate George Papadopoulos and FBI informants.

“Some of us have seen transcripts of those conversations. And I was supportive of Mueller. I was supportive of the idea to initiate, to investigate what Russia did,” Gowdy said.

“But when I saw this transcript, it actually changed my perspective, because you want to think of law enforcement as being unbiased and disinterested in the outcome, as long as we just find the facts,” he explained. “This really matters. When you have exculpatory information, and you don’t share it with a court…then your bias begins to impact the investigation.”

Gowdy, who chaired the House Intelligence Committee before leaving office in January, hinted last month that the FBI intentionally withheld"game-changer" evidence from the FISA court when obtaining a surveillance warrant against Trump campaign associate Carter Page.