Trey Gowdy PROVES Trump Didn’t Collude With Russia With Just 6 Words! (Video)

Trey Gowdy appeared on “Fox News Sunday” to discuss the new revelations from the FBI’s FISA warrant application that was used to spy on Trump associate Carter Page (among other subjects). The FISA application more or less confirms every suspicion that conservatives had.

Within the first few pages of the application, it’s confirmed that the FISA application relied heavily on information from British spy Christopher Steele’s infamous anti-Trump dossier. Steele is referred to throughout the application as “Source 1.”

So in other words, it was a foreign spy meddling in our election that the FBI used to justify spying on Carter Page, on the basis that Page was acting with foreign powers to meddle in our election.

A bit ironic, but also disturbing, because it shows that the FBI was influenced by Clinton-funded partisan research. As you may remember, it was Fusion GPS funding Steele’s dossier, which received funding from the Clinton campaign, DNC, and Obama’s “Organizing for America.”

Those facts alone are evidence that there isn’t any real collusion, a point which Gowdy played off on Fox. While every inappropriate comment made in a Trump staff meeting seems to get leaked, how could proof of Russian collusion not be? “I have not seen one scintilla of evidence that this president colluded, conspired, collaborated, with Russia. And neither has anyone else, or you can rest assured, Adam Schiff would have leaked it,” Gowdy said. “That is why they have moved on from collusion on to obstruction of justice, which is now their current preoccupation.”

